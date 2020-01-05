|
Muriel C. Zelmer, age 86, of Downers Grove, IL passed away January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ralph, loving mother of Becky Z. (Don) Jankowski and Wendy J. (Mark)Steward, and proud grandmother of James and Alec Steward. Visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3 -7 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main St., Downers Grove, IL. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 9 am until time of service 10 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5211 Carpenter St., Downers Grove, IL. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. For further information, 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020