Muriel Florence Muelling nee Klein, age 93 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of Warren Albert Muelling, loving mother of Tom (Sharon) Muelling and Jay Muelling, dear sister of the late William (late Dolores) and late Philip (Shirley) Klein, fond aunt of Steve, Jeff, Roger, Matt, Mark, Kathy, Bradley and great aunt of Kaitlyn, Tommy and Lucien, cherished friend to many. Visitation and Funeral Services Private at Johnson-Nosek Funeral Home. Interment Private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.JohnsonNosek.com. Info: 708-485-0214
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 6, 2020.