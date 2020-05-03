Muriel G. Kaage, nee Planz, 90, of Park Ridge, longtime member of the Edison Park community. Beloved wife of the late Irvin L. Kaage, Jr for 70 years who passed away 36 hours earlier both of virus complications. Loving mother of Irvin L. (Laurel) Kaage, III, Michael (Karen) Kaage and Patricia (the late Edward) Yauch. Proud grandmother of Kathrine (Daniel) Esposito, Irvin L. (Claire) Kaage, IV, Kristen Kaage, Christopher Kaage and Kent (Grace) Kaage. Great grandmother of Aellah Kaage, Barjona Kaage, Irvin L. Kaage, V, Alexander Esposito, Ryan Esposito, Thurlow Kaage, Elisabeth Esposito and Soren Kaage. Dear sister of Arlene (the late Henry) Kraus, Diana (the late Donald) Langguth and the late Edwin (the late Helen) Planz. Preceded in death by her parents Evelyn, nee Albert and Edwin Planz.
Muriel was a strong influence on Irv and her family. Always a fashionably dressed lady. Frequently wearing her signature hats to church and other functions that resulted in her nickname, "Hat Lady". She will be sorely missed by her family and many cherished friends.
Due to the government restrictions on public gatherings the interment was private. A public memorial service will be held in the future when possible. Services entrusted to the M J Suerth Funeral Home. For more information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.