1/1
Muriel Gotschewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel Gotschewski, nee Ziolkowski, 92, longtime resident of Glenview, passed away September 24, 2020. Beloved wife for 68 years of the late Paul; loving mother of Robert (Jane) Gotschewski, Susan (John) Church, Christine Gotschewski, and William (Susan) Gotschewski; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Susan) and Robert H. Gotschewski, Jessica (David) Sargent, John R. (Melissa) and Joseph Church, Sara Gotschewski (Christopher Bridgman) and Will Gotschewski; proud great grandmother of 11; dear sister of the late Lauretta Martens. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in Chicago and raising her family, Muriel worked for many years at Sears Roebuck before retiring. Together with her husband Paul, she joined the Glenview Senior Center. Her compassion and love for children was reflected in the activities she pursued at the Center. Muriel enjoyed sewing bears that were given to comfort children and she participated in a pen pal program with local grade schools. In 2006, Muriel was awarded Super Senior. Muriel served her community by volunteering as an election judge. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, always willing to join them playing boardgames on the floor; spending time in her garden and baking for her family and friends. She never turned down an opportunity to dance, especially a polka or a two-step with her husband Paul. Muriel lived her life simply by following the Golden Rule, "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." Muriel had a generous heart, a bright smile, a witty sense of humor, an infectious laugh and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org). Please sign condolences at www.nhscotthanekamp.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved