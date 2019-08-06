|
Muriel I. Berman nee Isaacson, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Earl. Loving mother of Audrie Berman (Mark Mendelsohn), Cynthia (Randy) Brown and Janet Berman-Brooks. Proud grandmother of Sarah (Shimon) Birnbaum, Jason (fiancée Jamie Fishman) Brown, Emma Courtney, Alex Courtney, Spencer Brooks and Morgan Brooks. Adored great grandmother of Davida Birnbaum. Dear sister of the late Charles Isaacson. Retired teacher at Westmoor School in Northbrook, IL. Service Wednesday 12PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, IL 60062 or Jewish National Fund, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 725, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.jnf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019