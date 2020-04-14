|
Shapiro, Muriel "Cissie", nee Smason, passed away on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Sidney (Syd Jerome Menswear). Loving mother of Lee (Valerie), Scott (Allison) and Jeff (Nancy). Cherished grandmother to Danny, Traci, Jake, Zach, Jordan, Sara and Max. Sister to the late Steve (Jackie) and the late Ed (late Ethel). Daughter of the late Cecelia and William Smason. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cissie left an enduring impression on anyone she met. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, 12 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights. A live stream of this funeral service will be available to view at www.chicagojewishfunerals.com. Memorial contributions to Gastro-Intestinal Research Foundation (www.giresearchfoundation.org) or (). Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020