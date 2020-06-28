Muriel J. Lipschutz, nee Israelite, age 87, of Northbrook, formerly of Highland Park; beloved wife for 54 years of the late Emmanuel "Manny" Lipschutz; loving mother of Robin (Mitchell) Fields, Shari (Mark) Slavin, and Jodi (Josh) Manning; adored "Mommom" of Bryan, Taylor, Erik, Emmett, Sydney, Casie (Anthony) and Lynden (Katelynn); devoted daughter of the late Isadore and the late Anne Israelite; cherished sister of the late Carl (late Shirley) Israelite. Service Monday, 2:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd. Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). The service will be live streamed at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com, under Recent Services, click on Muriel's photo and scroll to Service Details. Interment to immediately follow at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish Women's Foundation of Metropolitan Chicago, Current Grants Cycle, 30 S. Wells St., Room 3028, Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org/jwf/. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group 847) 478-1600.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.