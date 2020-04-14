Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Muriel Kibrit Silverman

Muriel Kibrit Silverman Obituary
Muriel Kibrit Silverman, age 93, of Lincolnshire, formerly of Chicago, beloved wife of the late Rafael Kibrit and the late Sidney Silverman; loving mother of Pola (Sonny) Grego, Beverly (Aslan) Cohen, Dr. Gabriel (Jill) Kibrit, and the late Dr. David Kibrit; adored grandmother of 11; proud great grandmother of 22; devoted daughter of the late Jacob and the late Lottie Walter; cherished sister of the late Alfred (late Janet) Walter, dear sister-in-law of Alberto (Linda) Kibrit, Sarita (late Jaime) Micha, and the late Federica (late Solomon) Kalach; treasured aunt and friend to many. Muriel was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who enjoyed entertaining and sharing family gatherings and mitzvahs. Due to the pandemic virus and our concern for the health our extended family and friends, the Tuesday graveside service and shiva will be private. Contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020
