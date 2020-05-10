Muriel M. Flynn, nee Hewitt, of North Riverside, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Bart; loving mother of Kevin (Amanda), Bart (Tammy), Danny (Jennifer), Dennis (Dena) and the late Kelly, Timmy and Terry Flynn; proud grandmother of Kelly (A.J.), Sarah, Kayla, Mollie, Colin, Alexa, Dylan and Mary; great-grandmother of Annie; dear sister of the late James Hewitt; fond aunt of many. Due to the Covid19 crisis services are private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.