Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
Muriel M. Walsh Obituary
Muriel M. Walsh, age 105; beloved wife of the late John J. Walsh; loving mother of John (Jeanne) Walsh, Donna (Robert) O'Shea, and Patricia (the late Thaddeus) Samocki; cherished grandmother of Joyce (Jeff) Van Laeke, Robert (Shirley) O'Shea Jr., Karen (Dr. David) Jarrard, James (Andrea) Walsh, and Julie (Paul) Jacobs; cherished great-grandmother of Kara, Brian, Erik, Ryan, Katie, Caitlin, William, Colin, Kyle and Nicholas. Visitation and Funeral, Saturday, January 25th, 8:30 AM until time of prayer 10:00 AM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. South of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Mary of Gostyn Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Little Sisters of the Poor Chicago, www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago.org or St. Vincent de Paul Joliet Diocesan, www.svdpjoliet.org 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020
