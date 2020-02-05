|
Muriel "Mickey" Miller nee Simon, 98, formerly of Iron Mountain, MI, beloved wife of the late Dr. Alfred; loving mother of Sandy (Dr. Howard) Topel and Dr. Charles (Laura) Miller; adored grandmother of Lissa (Jay) Galotto, Sari (Jonathan) Tower, Benjamin (Lisa) Miller, Abbye (Andrew) Marx and Alec Miller; cherished great grandmother of 8; dear sister of her identical twin the late Eleanor (the late David) Kushner and the late Hon. Seymour (the late Roslyn) Simon; generations of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Chapel service, Thursday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020