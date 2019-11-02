Home

Muriel Rogers Obituary
Muriel Robin Rogers died November 1, 2019, at the age of 93. Devoted mother of David (Kathy) Robin, Carol Robin, and Jerry (Irene Rosenthal) Robin. Loving grandmother of Mindy Robin and Jeremy (Annie Valente) Robin, and great-grandmother of Graham. Loving sister of Gloria (Allen) Needlman. Beloved daughter of the late Anna and Arthur Morris. Dear wife of the late Alfred Rogers and former wife of the late Burton Robin. Memorial service at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Drive, Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3:00 PM. Shiva at Needlman residence, 1428 E. 57th St., Sunday at 6:00 PM. Donations may be made to Chicago Jewish Historical Society or KAM Isaiah Israel Congregation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 2, 2019
