Muriel T. Roth nee Teitell, 89, beloved wife of Walter. Daughter of the late Samuel and the late Ethel Teitell. Loving mother of Kenneth (Annie Sparrow) Roth, James (Laura) Roth, Robert Roth and Sara (Jeffrey) Trahan. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Emma, Owen, Caleb, Lilah, Andrew, Gregory, Daniel, Kevin, Scott, Michael and Alexander "Toto". Dear sister of the late Joyce (the late Sidney) Reiser, the late Sidney (Sherley) Teitell. Met her future husband at age 17 at a Hunter College dance and married him 3 years later, after her college graduation. They had a strong and loving marriage of nearly 69 years.
Muriel graduated from Hunter College with an AB in Mathematics, receiving a silver medal award for student teaching. Muriel earned a Masters Degree in Education at Northwestern University. She raised four children while completing the Basic Program at the University of Chicago. Muriel taught mathematics for many years at Hudson High (NY), York High (Elmhurst IL) and Glenbrook South High (Glenview IL). For her children, Muriel championed free and critical thought and she was a proponent of Dr. Dreikurs family councils. Muriel had a strong interest in serving the community. She became a board observer for the League of Women Voters, verbalized geometric formulas for Reading for the Blind, helped new mothers with social issues in a local Parent/Infant Program. Since retirement, Muriel continued lifelong learning first at Northwestern University and then as a charter member at National Louis University. Amidst her many academic and community accomplishments, it is her loving and timeless attention in raising her four children for which she will be most remembered.
Service Wednesday, December 11th, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Boulevard (at Niles Center Rd.) Skokie. Interment Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights. Memorials to Human Rights Watch www.hrw.org or your favored charity would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822 www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019