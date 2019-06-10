Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Ann Murnick, nee DeMarco, 99, beloved and devoted wife of the late Hymen for 65 years; loving mother of Barbara Sachs (Steven Sachs) and the late Joel Gilfand, Pam (Don) Kalfen and the late Dennis (Ruth) Murnick; cherished grandmother of Audrey and Gene Levitan; Jeffrey and Allyson Gilfand, Aaron Kalfen (fiancée Emily Robin), Jordan Kalfen (fiancée Melanie Spratt), Ryan (Jen) Murnick; Ann was blessed with eight beautiful great-grandchildren, Samantha, Gavin and Zach Gilfand, Joel, Jessica and Jake Levitan and Nolan and Avery Murnick; adored daughter of the late Salvatore and Catherine DeMarco; dear sister of the late Sam DeMarco, Nick DeMarco and Margaret Trout; treasured aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be in our hearts forever. Chapel service 10 AM Tuesday at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
