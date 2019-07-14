|
Myles D. Goddard, Jr., 83, of Bartlett, formerly of Broadview and Peoria. Myles was the beloved husband of Loretta (nee Slattery); loving father of David (Candice); dear brother in law of Dr. Judith (William) Terrell, Frank (Martha), Michael, the late Mary Lee and Nora Slattery; beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; cherished cousin of Terry (the late Diana) Quigley; dear godfather of Jo-cele (Greg) Marnul and Ben (Dr. Mary Shannon) Medrano. Myles was an adjunct faculty member at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn and Triton College in River Grove. He was clan historian and bard at Clan Donald, USA Midwest Great Plaines Region and held 40 years at Holy Cross as department chairman for social studies. Myles was also vice president for education at Midwest Soarring. Visitation Monday, July 15, 3:00pm - 9:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 S. Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Funeral Tuesday 9:15am to St. Peter Damian Church (131 S. Crest Ave, Bartlett IL) Mass 10:00am. Interment Wednesday 12Noon, St. Mary Cemetery, West Peoria. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Mary's Mission Highway 1, Box 189 Red Lake, MN 56671 www.stmarysmission.org or Journey Care Hospice https://journeycare.org/donate/. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019