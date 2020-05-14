Myra Ann Auslin
Myra Ann Auslin, nee Sulman, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Auslin. Cherished mother of Michael (Ginko) Auslin and Daniel Auslin. Devoted grandmother of Benjamin, David and Farrah. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who cannot attend the funeral can watch on Myra's webpage at

www.mitzvahfunerals.com, Thursday May 14th 12 Noon live, or any time after the funeral. Contributions in Myra's name to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org , or Temple Beth Israel, 3601 Dempster Street, Skokie, IL 60076 would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
