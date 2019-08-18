Home

St Stephen Lutheran Church
14700 Kildare Ave
Midlothian, IL 60445
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
St Stephen Lutheran Church
14700 Kildare
Midlothian, IL
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
St Stephen Lutheran Church
14700 Kildare
Midlothian, IL
Myra J. DeKerf

Myra DeKerf formerly of Orland Park and Midlothian passed away on August 13, 2019 at age 95, beloved wife of the late Robert DeKerf, precious mother of Mary Elizabeth (Tim) and Anne (Bijan); cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Sean), Sarah and Brian; great grandmother of Henry and Harrison; dear sister of Barbara, the late Corrine and late Robert Tichan; Visitation will be held at 10 AM and service at 11 AM on August 20, 2019 at St Stephen Lutheran Church 14700 Kildare Midlothian, IL followed by entombment at Beverly Cemetery in Blue Island ; in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St Stephen Lutheran Church.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
