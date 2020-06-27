Myra Klazura

Myra A. Klazura (nee, Klekowicki), a loving mother, wife and member of the greatest generation passed away peacefully June 18th, 2020 in Huntington Beach, CA. Myra was born Jan 20th, 1924 in Chicago, after her parents immigrated from Warsaw, Poland. Myra, a proud American, was known for her humor, classiness, generosity and "can do" spirit. She was a forerunner of women joining the work force starting in the 1940's working as a civilian with the military as well as numerous private corporations. She spoke fluent Polish and traveled the world with her loving husband Jerry (deceased 2015). She will be very much missed by her son Barry and daughter in law Carolyn.





