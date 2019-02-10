Myra Lee Levin Bauer, 82, died peacefully on January 28, 2019 at her Heritage House home in Blacksburg, Virginia. Her daughters, Judy Bauer and Helen Codron, are very grateful to have been with her. Myra was born in Chicago to Art Levin and Eva Pearl Cohen Levin. She attended Sullivan High School and later earned her BA from University of Michigan and a Diploma in Social Work from University of Sydney. Myra lived in Sydney, Australia; Lexington, Kentucky; and Blacksburg and Roanoke, VA. She worked as a Family and Marriage Counselor at Cooper House in Blacksburg and at Family Service of Roanoke, where she offered support and counseling to innumerable families and individuals, including members of the transgender community, for whom she was an early ally. Myra was a fervent and active supporter of social justice causes, attending Women's Rights marches and regularly participating in peace vigils with Plowshare at the Roanoke Market. Myra was a beautiful person, inside and out. She loved bird watching, walking along the Roanoke River, bike riding, and canoeing on the New River; yoga, art and painting, and connecting with people; music and dancing. Myra always noticed and appreciated the beauty around her, no matter how small. She was adventurous and loved to travel. She was a seeker and creator of fun, remembered first and foremost for her open smile and easy, joyful laughter. Myra's family will gather for a private memorial; no public service is planned. They ask that you enjoy and share your memories of Myra and, if so moved, honor her with a donation to your . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary