Myrna Jaffe
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Byron Colby Barn
1561 Jones Point Road
Grayslake, IL
Myrna C. Jaffe


1938 - 2019
Myrna C. Jaffe Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna Jaffe announces her passing at the age 80 from cancer. Myrna was a great lover of literature, nature, folk music, and her family. She is survived by her husband Paul, children Peter(Elizabeth), Joel(Elizabeth), Diana(Julie) and her 6 grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonah, Sam, Rayann, Daniel and Andrew. A memorial service will be held September 29, 2019 at 11:00am at The Byron Colby Barn, 1561 Jones Point Road, Grayslake, IL. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Prairie Circle UUC Jaffe Memorial Fund, PO Box 858, Grayslake, IL, 60030.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
