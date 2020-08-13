Myrna Dubow, age 89, of Vernon Hills, formerly of Glenview, loving mother of Jacki Dubow and Steven Dubow; adored Nana of Codi Merel; Zachary and Jordan Dubow; devoted daughter of the late Abe and the late Sylvia Rosenthal; cherished sister of Barry and Karen Rosenthal; treasured aunt of Jason (Julie) Rosenthal and Todd (Stacy) Rosenthal and great aunt to their children; beloved companion of Ray Barmazel; former spouse of the late Joseph Dubow. Myrna was lovingly cared for by Lyn and Cynthia. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be live streamed Friday, 2:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
. Under Recent Services, click onto Myrna's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to City of Hope, Bobby Blechman Chapter, 1550 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.