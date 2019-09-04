Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Myrna Fine Obituary
Myrna Fine, nee Palles, 83, beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Lynn (Mark) Thomas, Holli (Jerry) Parker, Dori Mapel and Gary Rashkow; cherished grandmother of Jake and Sam Thomas and Riley and Charlie Parker; Myrna was a lover of movies, plays and an avid reader. Services have been held. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Donations in Myrna's memory may be made to The Good People Fund, c/o Ani Shlishi, 2511 Elm Ave., Evanston, Illinois 60201 (Memo should note Ani Shlishi). For Information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
