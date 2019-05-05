|
|
Myrna Joy Barnett, nee Leivenson, age 80, of Buffalo Grove; beloved wife and best friend for 47 years of the late Gerald "Jerry" Barnett; loving mother of Julie Barnett and Wendi Barnett; adored Grandma Myrna of Jeff (fiancée Jean Hayes) Dosik, Quinn and Asher Allen; devoted daughter of the late Rose and William Leivenson; treasured aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Service Monday, 12 Noon at The Chapel, 8851 Skokie Blvd., Skokie (at Niles Center Rd.). Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , or , . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019