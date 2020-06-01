Myrna Rosenberg
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Rosenberg nee Ruby (89), of Lincolnwood. Treasured daughter of the late Oscar and Rae Ruby. Former wife of the late Sheldon E. Rosenberg. Cherished mother of Robert (Sandra) Rosenberg, Gary (the late Angela Marti) Rosenberg, Steven (Wendy) Rosenberg, and ex-daughter-in-law Ellen Rosin. Adored grandmother of Aaron Stuart Rosenberg and Matthew Ross (Andrea) Rosenberg. Proud great-grandmother of Jonah Paul Rosenberg. Dear sister of the late Stanton (the late Irma Jean) Ruby and the late Judge Arlin F. (Joan) Ruby. Fond aunt and dear friend to many. Aside from her family, Myrna was passionate about the Cubbies, knitting, faith, and her Congregation. She was small in stature but mighty in spirit. Myrna was generous and open-hearted, and always spoke her mind. She will be greatly missed. Private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. Memorials in her memory may be made to Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation, 7117 N. Crawford Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60646.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Am mourning the loss of a wonderful, talented, generous person. Privileged to know her and sit near her at the Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation. Myrna was a Millionaire in all her talents and giving spirit. Eleanor Parker
Eleanor Parker
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved