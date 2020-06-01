Myrna Rosenberg nee Ruby (89), of Lincolnwood. Treasured daughter of the late Oscar and Rae Ruby. Former wife of the late Sheldon E. Rosenberg. Cherished mother of Robert (Sandra) Rosenberg, Gary (the late Angela Marti) Rosenberg, Steven (Wendy) Rosenberg, and ex-daughter-in-law Ellen Rosin. Adored grandmother of Aaron Stuart Rosenberg and Matthew Ross (Andrea) Rosenberg. Proud great-grandmother of Jonah Paul Rosenberg. Dear sister of the late Stanton (the late Irma Jean) Ruby and the late Judge Arlin F. (Joan) Ruby. Fond aunt and dear friend to many. Aside from her family, Myrna was passionate about the Cubbies, knitting, faith, and her Congregation. She was small in stature but mighty in spirit. Myrna was generous and open-hearted, and always spoke her mind. She will be greatly missed. Private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Cemetery in Norridge. Memorials in her memory may be made to Lincolnwood Jewish Congregation, 7117 N. Crawford Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60646.Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.