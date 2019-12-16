Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Stern
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Stern

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Stern Obituary
Myrna Stern, Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Larry for 45 years, loving mother of Michele, Nicole and Pamela (Michael) Cell; cherished grandmother of William (Kristin) Hunt, Jonathon Hunt, Sarah, Rachael and Rebecca Cell; adored great grandmother of Harper and Gavin Hunt; dear sister of Sheila (Jack) Levitt; companion of Ed Wagner; treasured aunt of Randee, Bob, Linda, Laura, Beth, Susan, David and Richard; fond great-aunt of many. Funeral service Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 1700 W. Rand Road Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation www.lesturnerals.org For Information and condolences 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now