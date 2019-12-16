|
|
Myrna Stern, Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Larry for 45 years, loving mother of Michele, Nicole and Pamela (Michael) Cell; cherished grandmother of William (Kristin) Hunt, Jonathon Hunt, Sarah, Rachael and Rebecca Cell; adored great grandmother of Harper and Gavin Hunt; dear sister of Sheila (Jack) Levitt; companion of Ed Wagner; treasured aunt of Randee, Bob, Linda, Laura, Beth, Susan, David and Richard; fond great-aunt of many. Funeral service Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home 1700 W. Rand Road Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Les Turner ALS Foundation www.lesturnerals.org For Information and condolences 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 16, 2019