Myron (Mickey) Cholden passed away on July 6th after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Harriett, as well as his sister, Jackie Shaffer, and many nieces, nephews and friends. During his long and successful career, Mickey served as the Managing Partner of a mid-sized accounting firm, and later as Executive Director of the international law firm of Mayer Brown. He also participated in a number of volunteer activities, including serving as Treasurer of the Anti-Defamation League and the Lincoln Park Renewal Project. Additionally, Mickey enjoyed skiing but was unable to ski during his busy season. Consequently, in July of 1964, he traveled to Chile, where it was winter, in order to ski. Mickey will be remembered by his many friends for his good nature, his good humor and his generosity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, Mickey's family would appreciate donations to your favorite charity.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
