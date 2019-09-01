|
|
Myron "Michael" M. Cooper, 84. Beloved fiancé and best friend of Pamela Brownie and former husband of Mickey Laskin. Loving father of Joseph (Lizbeth) Cooper, Lisa (Cary) Ross and Karyn Lanza. Proud grandfather of Amanda (Stephen) Lembke, Chloe (Colin) Penny, Carly (Joseph) Gaon, Jacob (Jenna) Cooper and Morgan Lanza. Dear great grandfather of Landon, Madeline, Rose, Camden and Ari. Fond brother of the late Natalie (the late Seymour) Mosenson and the late Rochelle (the late Jules) Finnochio. Former A&E Mechanic, Jet Engine Specialist at Strategic Air Command during the Korean Conflict. Austin High School Championship Football team in 1952 and 1953 under Coach Bill Highland and he was the Low Hurdles State Champ. He attended Bryant School. He was a member of the Great Vest Side Organization. Lake Shore & Snow Hawks Ski Clubs and associated with Temple Sholom. He was a Senior Lighting Sales executive at Complete Lighting and Supplies. Service Tuesday 12 noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Jewish Oakridge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077 www.ilholocaustmuseum.org. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019