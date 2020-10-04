1/1
Myron Helfgott
1936 - 2020
Myron Helfgott left this world peacefully and in the company of his cherished daughter, Megan Helfgott on September 25, 2020.

Myron was known as an inimitable artist and an inspiring teacher, and he spent most of his hours in his studio and in the classroom. The studio was where he thought, where he made, where he screwed up his hearing, where he enjoyed his 5:00 cocktail, where he defined his life's work. The classroom was where he helped others learn to think, how to make, and how to define themselves through art.

Although born in Chicago, IL, on September 1, 1936, Myron said, "I began life intellectually at the age of 21, involved with Zen and existentialism, and it wasn't until I was confronted by a painting at some museum...struck dumb...mind gone empty-confronted by the power of its presence that I realized the idea I had about art making needed to be re-examined." As part of that reexamining, he earned degrees from the University of Illinois, Southern Illinois University, and engaged in extended studies with R. Buckminster Fuller. University teaching positions drew him and his family to Dekalb, IL, Edinboro, PA, and eventually Richmond, VA, where he was a faculty member at Virginia Commonwealth University's Sculpture Department from 1968 to 2003, and served as Chair of the Department from 2001 to 2003. During his career, he appeared in more than 20 solo exhibitions in locations around the United States, Scotland, and Peru, and nearly 40 group exhibitions throughout the States and in France, Japan, and Hungary. He is survived by his daughter, D. Megan Helfgott; brother, Stewart Helfgott; and decades-long partner, Susan Glasser.

Following his wishes there will be no formal funeral service. Instead, Myron wanted a full-blown "Jewish-Irish wake." Times being what they are, we will arrange for this celebration when collecting together is safer for everyone.

Remembrances can be found here:

http://myronhelfgott.com/obit/. We invite all who knew and loved him to add their own remembrances, pictures or videos to share with everyone.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
