Myron Lieberman, 89, beloved husband of Eleanor, nee Levy, for nearly 64 wonderful years; loving father of Elizabeth (James) Keller and Peter (Melissa) Lieberman; cherished Papa of Joshua Keller (Clara Yom), Jonathan Keller, and Lara, Alexandra, and Caroline Lieberman; devoted son of the late Ethel and Louis Lieberman (nephew of Edna Lieberman); dear brother of the late Albert, Gerald, and Inez; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend of many.
Myron graduated from Stanford University followed by Northwestern University School of Law, achieving Order of the Coif. He began his legal practice in the mid-1950s, eventually beginning his own firm (Lieberman, Levy, Baron & Stone), and then merging that firm into Altheimer & Gray, where he served as Co-Chairman for many years. Myron was a leader in Chicago's legal community, ultimately teaching as an adjunct professor at his alma mater. He worked with his closest clients (who became his closest friends) for decades, emerging as one of the nation's leading management buyout lawyers. Late in his career, Myron served as senior counsel at the law firm of Greenberg Traurig. He retired after sixty years as a legendary counselor and advisor.
