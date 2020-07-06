1/1
Myron Lieberman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myron Lieberman, 89, beloved husband of Eleanor, nee Levy, for nearly 64 wonderful years; loving father of Elizabeth (James) Keller and Peter (Melissa) Lieberman; cherished Papa of Joshua Keller (Clara Yom), Jonathan Keller, and Lara, Alexandra, and Caroline Lieberman; devoted son of the late Ethel and Louis Lieberman (nephew of Edna Lieberman); dear brother of the late Albert, Gerald, and Inez; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend of many.

Myron graduated from Stanford University followed by Northwestern University School of Law, achieving Order of the Coif. He began his legal practice in the mid-1950s, eventually beginning his own firm (Lieberman, Levy, Baron & Stone), and then merging that firm into Altheimer & Gray, where he served as Co-Chairman for many years. Myron was a leader in Chicago's legal community, ultimately teaching as an adjunct professor at his alma mater. He worked with his closest clients (who became his closest friends) for decades, emerging as one of the nation's leading management buyout lawyers. Late in his career, Myron served as senior counsel at the law firm of Greenberg Traurig. He retired after sixty years as a legendary counselor and advisor.

Private funeral services have been held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago (JUF.org), the Chicago Botanic Garden (Chicagobotanic.org), or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (themmrf.org). To leave condolences and for information: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved