Myron S. "Mike" Levy, 87. Beloved husband of Ronit nee Kalai. Loving father of Sharone (Jason) Marck and Gil (Michelle) Levy. Devoted Saba of Kayla, Ari, Elan and Stella. Cherished uncle, cousin, mentor, friend and hotel legend. Service Thursday, 11:00 am at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703 www.honorflightchicago.org/donate/ would be appreciated. Arrangements by: Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019