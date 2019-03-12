Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muzyka & Son Funeral Home
5776 West Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL 60630
(773) 545-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Panchuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Very Rev. Myron Wasyl Panchuk Ph.D.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Very Rev. Myron Wasyl Panchuk Ph.D. Obituary
Very Reverend Myron Wasyl Panchuk, Ph.D., age 64, an associate pastor of St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chicago, passed away March 9, 2019. Son of the late Wasyl and the late Juliana Panchuk. He is survived by his brother, Orest (Zena) Panchuk, and his sister, Andrea (John) DiSanti; and his two nieces, Danielle and Natalie DiSanti. Father Myron was loved by everyone and will be dearly missed. He served as the vice president of the Ukrainian Genocide Famine Foundation and was a member of the Kyiv Committee of Chicago Sister City International where he focused on Social Services Exchanges. Lying in state from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14 at St. Joseph the Betrothed Ukrainian Catholic Church, 5000 N. Cumberland Ave. in Chicago. Parastas wake services will be held both evenings at 6 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday with interment to follow at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial foundation fund in Father Myron's name is being set up. For information – Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 773-545-3800 or www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now