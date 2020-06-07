Myrtle E. Sturk (nee Swanson), age 99. Lifelong of the East Side. Passed away June 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Steve R. Sturk Sr. Loving mother of Beverly (John) Hroma, Stephen R. Sturk Jr., and Sharon Esquivel. Devoted grandmother of John (Kim) Hroma, Mark (Nicole) Hroma, Beverly (Jason) Zychowski. Cherished great grandmother of Michelle, Alex, Elyse, Mark Thomas Hroma and Zak, Zoey, and Zophia Zychowski. Visitation Monday, June 8, 2020 from 12:00 noon until time of service at 1:30 pm at the Elmwood Chapel 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, strict social distancing and attendance guidelines by our federal, state, and local authorities will be in enforced. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.