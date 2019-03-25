Home

Myrtle Nootbaar

Myrtle Nootbaar Obituary
Myrtle C. Nootbaar, age 92, of McHenry,IL. Beloved daughter of the late Rudolph and Dorothy Nootbaar; dear sister of of the late LeRoy,Eleanor Rott, Harold and Earl Nootbaar; fond niece of the late Caroline and Florence Weichbrodt; also survived by many nieces,nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.Visitation Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 11am until time of Service 1pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt.Prospect,IL. Interment Eden Cemetery. Info:847-394-2336
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 25, 2019
