N. Roger Peterson Obituary
Proud Carpenter in the Local 199 for over 65 years. Spent time in Palos Heights, IL and Green Lake, WI. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Fernlund) Peterson. Loving father of Karen Chandra & Dale (Karen) Peterson. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Meredith) Chandra, Jennifer (Jonathan) Welsh, Kimberly (Justin) Lee, Danielle (Josh) DeBoer & Megan (Fiancé Corey Grove) Peterson. Adoring great grandfather of Olivia & Claire Chandra and Cameron Welsh. Devoted son of the late; Nels & Elsa (nee Nelson) Peterson. Visitation Sunday, March 10th from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Chapel service Monday, March 11th, 10:30 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60601 would be appreciated. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2019
