1/
Nacarina Elizondo
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nacarina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 6, 1950-July 15, 2020 Born in Chicago to Maria and Felix. Preceded in death by brother Joel. Siblings Gilbert (Kathy) Elizabeth and Noel, miss her dearly. She loved her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was a fan of Mel Brooks, Jimmy Carter, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison to name a few. She was spiritual and had a heart of gold. Service on Saturday, August 15 at 11AM Mt Olive Cemetery 3800 N Narragansett, Chicago COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Mt Olive Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time of sorrow and sadness.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved