January 6, 1950-July 15, 2020 Born in Chicago to Maria and Felix. Preceded in death by brother Joel. Siblings Gilbert (Kathy) Elizabeth and Noel, miss her dearly. She loved her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was a fan of Mel Brooks, Jimmy Carter, Eric Clapton and Van Morrison to name a few. She was spiritual and had a heart of gold. Service on Saturday, August 15 at 11AM Mt Olive Cemetery 3800 N Narragansett, Chicago COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.





