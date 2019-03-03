Nadene Mongello, 83, originally of Chicago, IL passed away quietly in Prescott, AZ on February 21, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Tinamarie Newman, Michele Mongello, her son Anthony Mongello, sons-in-law Frank Newman and Luc Bernard, sister-in-law Audrey Mongello, and loving nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Pasquale and daughter Patricia. Nadene or "Mickey" as she was known by many had a 3F foundation to life...Family, Friends and Fun. She traveled extensively, and her love of music had her always singing and dancing. Her last wishes were for all who loved her to gather and share the wonderful stories that made them smile, as bringing laughter to all that met her was her goal each and every day. She is already missed. Memorial visitation at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 111 S. Cass Ave., Westmont, IL on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:30 am until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. Inurnment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital ( ) appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary