Nader Michael Judeh, age 47, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Tronnes); loving father of Jackson, Bella, Joey and Ben; devoted son of Janice and Mike Judeh; dearest son-in-law of Marie and Ron Tronnes; dear brother-in-law of Ron Jr., Tim (Allison) and Ted (Martine) Tronnes; cherished nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. Proud 1990 graduate and devoted Crusader of Brother Rice High School. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nader's Knights, this is a fund established for Nader's children, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020