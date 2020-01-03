Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:45 AM
St. Michael Church
Nader Michael Judeh Obituary
Nader Michael Judeh, age 47, beloved husband of Nancy (nee Tronnes); loving father of Jackson, Bella, Joey and Ben; devoted son of Janice and Mike Judeh; dearest son-in-law of Marie and Ron Tronnes; dear brother-in-law of Ron Jr., Tim (Allison) and Ted (Martine) Tronnes; cherished nephew, cousin, uncle and friend to many. Proud 1990 graduate and devoted Crusader of Brother Rice High School. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Michael Church Mass 10:45 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nader's Knights, this is a fund established for Nader's children, would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
