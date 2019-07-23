|
|
Age 86, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at her home. Beloved grandmother survived by her two children, John (Julie) Fisher and Diane Fisher; two grandchildren, Kelli and Jessica Fisher. Numerous nieces and nephews. Many lifelong friendships. Preceded in death by her husband John T. "Jack" Fisher and sisters Mary Rogachuk and Helen Ogorek. Born in Kobryn, Ukraine, and emigrated to the United States in 1949. Lived in Joliet for over 60 years . A Panikhida service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24th, at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home with visitation immediately following until 7 p.m. Funeral Thursday, July 25, 2019 from the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m. to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church for a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Minooka. www.bgsfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 23, 2019