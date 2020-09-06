1/1
Nadine Elaine (Mandel) Fourt
Nadine Elaine Fourt (nee Mandel), age 97, passed away peacefully at The Selfhelp Home in Chicago on August 31, 2020. Loving wife of the late Louis Fourt; mother of Anne Fourt (Bill Worrell) and Martha Fourt (Patricia Benjamin); grandmother of Lynn Worrell and Louisa Worrell (Patrice Paul); great grandmother of Jackson Paul; sister of Richard Mandel (Joan). Longtime ESL teacher at Truman College; volunteer at the Chicago Cultural Center. Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Info at Cremation Society of Illinois (www.cremation-society.com).



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
