Nadine Elaine Fourt (nee Mandel), age 97, passed away peacefully at The Selfhelp Home in Chicago on August 31, 2020. Loving wife of the late Louis Fourt; mother of Anne Fourt (Bill Worrell) and Martha Fourt (Patricia Benjamin); grandmother of Lynn Worrell and Louisa Worrell (Patrice Paul); great grandmother of Jackson Paul; sister of Richard Mandel (Joan). Longtime ESL teacher at Truman College; volunteer at the Chicago Cultural Center. Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Info at Cremation Society of Illinois (www.cremation-society.com
).
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.