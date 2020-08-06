1/
Sister Nadine Hargadon R.S.M.
Sister Nadine Hargadon, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 69 years. Devoted daughter of the late Josephine nee McDermott & Patrick Hargadon. Loving sister of Patricia, James, Joseph & the late Patrick Jr. with many extended families in California and Ireland. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Sister was a graduate of Saint Xavier College and the School of Applied Theology at University of California. Sister Nadine was a Teacher/Administrator at several Chicago Schools, later a Pastoral Associate at Saint Martin de Porres and St. Charles Lwanga Parishes. She acted as Administrator/Coordinator at Mercy Manor in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, Illinois 60655 and/or the LGBT Community would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
