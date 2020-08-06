Sister Nadine Hargadon, R.S.M. Beloved Sister of Mercy for 69 years. Devoted daughter of the late Josephine nee McDermott & Patrick Hargadon. Loving sister of Patricia, James, Joseph & the late Patrick Jr. with many extended families in California and Ireland. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Sister was a graduate of Saint Xavier College and the School of Applied Theology at University of California. Sister Nadine was a Teacher/Administrator at several Chicago Schools, later a Pastoral Associate at Saint Martin de Porres and St. Charles Lwanga Parishes. She acted as Administrator/Coordinator at Mercy Manor in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Sisters of Mercy, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, Illinois 60655 and/or the LGBT Community would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500