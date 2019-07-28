Home

Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
Nadine Kmiecik
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Celestine Church
3020 N. 76th Ct.
Elmwood Park, IL
Nadine Kmiecik


1926 - 2019
Nadine Kmiecik Obituary
Nadine Kmiecik, nee Bemont, 93; Passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019; Nadine is survived by her four sons, Michael (Julene) , James (Terri), Charles (Lori) and Daniel (Lori); Her 12 grandchildren, Michael, Kathleen, Stacey, Jason, Justin, Christine, Nicolette, Danielle, Jessica, Valerie, Kimberly and David & 19 great grandchildren; She is also survived by her sister Florence (George) Rini; Her other siblings, Sue (George) Hoklas, Antoinette (George) Kuklewski, Mary (Noble) Burdsall, Tristine (Al) Meyers, Mickey (Marge) Bemont, Charles (Patricia) Bemont, Ralph (Marie) Bemont and James all preceded her in death; She leaves behind dear nieces and nephews; As per Nadine's request there will be a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, July 30th at 10 a.m. at St. Celestine Church, 3020 N. 76th Ct., Elmwood Park, IL where we will celebrate her life. Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home. For funeral info. please call 773-286-2500 or visit www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
