Nadine Marie Simko


1947 - 2020
Nadine Marie Simko Obituary
Nadine Simko, age 72, of Lake Forest, formerly of Hinsdale, passed away on February 6, 2020. Loving mother of Elise Simko Schroeder and Meghan Simko (Octavian Truta). Dear grandmother of Caroline Reilly Schroeder, Marshall Emerson Schroeder, William Maclain Schroeder, Morgan Emilia Truta and Madeline Grace Truta. Fond sister of Arleen Doyle and aunt of Hadley Doyle (Bradley) Schuller and Caitlin Doyle. Funeral mass and interment will be private. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
