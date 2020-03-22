|
|
Nai Lin Chang, 97, of Appleton, WI, on March 8, 2020. Nai was born in 1922 in Beijing. In high school he captained the school's basketball, volleyball, and ping pong teams. During university, Nai traveled over 1500 miles, many on foot, to flee the Japanese occupation of China. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from Chinese National Southwest Associated University (Kunming, China). Unable to return home to see his parents after graduation, he moved to Taiwan, where as a Lt. Colonel (retired) in the Republic of China Military Force, he supervised a production factory.
Nai moved to the United States in the late 1950's and received his Masters in Chemical Engineering (MSChE) from Columbia University in New York City before marrying Helen C. Hsiang and moving to Appleton, Wisconsin, where they raised their family. In 1962, Nai joined the Institute of Paper Chemistry, then affiliated with Lawrence University, which sponsored his citizenship. He became an associate professor of chemical engineering, retiring in 1986, and received an honorary Master of Science degree from Lawrence University. He was highly regarded as a meticulous scientist; papers from his early work on fiber mat compressibility and wet pressing remained the cardinal references in this area for decades.
After retirement, Nai spent 35 years learning and playing golf, which he considered his "new job". His hobbies included wood working, calligraphy, wine making, photography, bridge, mahjong, and Beijing opera.
Nai is predeceased by his parents, Wei-Chou Wen and Ting-Chien Chang and his wife, Helen. He is survived by his daughters: Tai Chang Terry (F. Davis Terry, Jr.), Dr. Huan Justina Chang (Robert Stauffer), Lan Samantha Chang (Robert Caputo) and Dr. Ling Patricia Chang (Joseph Finnin); his grandchildren Rick, Will and Alden Terry, Sophia and Justin Chang Stauffer and Antonia Caputo; and his sister Xing-Ke Chang (102 years, Shijiazhuong, China). His daughters will miss him for his wisdom, his charm and devotion, and his ability to overcome adversity.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 2 pm at Riverview Garden located at 1101 S. Oneida in Appleton, WI. Due to COVID-19 details may change; updates at legacy.com or contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to "Lawrence University in memory of Nai L. Chang," Lawrence University, Office of Development, 711 E. Boldt Way, Appleton, WI 54911 OR to University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244 (in memo line write "Nai Lin and Helen Hsiang Chang Scholarship in Creative Writing").
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020