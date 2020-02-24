|
Nan E. Cronin (Nee Walker) passed peacefully, February 15, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. She was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Dan. She is survived by daughter, Kim Ridder (Michael), Leslie Gustin (John), son Kevin Cronin (Nelly), daughter Kelly Cronin, Keri Cronin, Katie Liotine (Todd) and son, Dan Cronin. 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sister Lynne Riley (John) and 4 nieces. She was born in Toledo, Ohio December 30, 1934. She was a graduate of University of Toledo. She worked for the gas company as a "Betty Newton." She loved cooking, decorating, entertaining, music, and playing the piano. She loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. A private celebration of her life will be held in May and a burial in McGregor, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 24 to Feb. 29, 2020