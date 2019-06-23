|
Loving mother of George (Carol), late Gloria, Glen Dulaj. Cherished sister of Stan Koper. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Proud daughter of the late John and Anastasia Koper. Nance was born in Chicago in 1930. Her parents originally came from a region in Poland that makes them known as Highlanders. As a 7 year old, Nance and her mother were visiting Poland when their trip was cut short. An urgent message arrived from dad telling mom, "Very important. Something is brewing. Make arrangements to return right away." Nance would learn they were on the last ship out of Poland before World War II began. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL.Service at 7:00 p.m. Interment Private
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019