Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772

Nancy A. Gilhooly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy A. Gilhooly Obituary
Nancy A. Gilhooly 84, Algonquin and formerly of Sun City, Huntley, passed away on February 17, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington with her family by her side.

She is survived by her children, Maureen Gilhooly, Eileen (Dan) Delahanty, Sheila (Al) Wolch, Jack (Candice) Gilhooly, Jr., Bill (Kate) Gilhooly & Dan Gilhooly (Brian Smith), her grandchildren, Erin Delahanty, Breanne (Lawton) Pieschek, Amanda, Matthew & Ryan Wolch, Meghan, Jack Patrick & Claire Gilhooly, Emma, Danielle & Molly Gilhooly, 2 great grandchildren, Bennett and Emersyn Pieschek and by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 22 at 11:30 am at St. Juliana for a mass of Christian burial - 7201 N Oketo Ave, Chicago, IL Burial will be in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House or . For more information please call 847-515-8772 or online condolences can be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -