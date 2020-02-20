|
|
Nancy A. Gilhooly 84, Algonquin and formerly of Sun City, Huntley, passed away on February 17, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington with her family by her side.
She is survived by her children, Maureen Gilhooly, Eileen (Dan) Delahanty, Sheila (Al) Wolch, Jack (Candice) Gilhooly, Jr., Bill (Kate) Gilhooly & Dan Gilhooly (Brian Smith), her grandchildren, Erin Delahanty, Breanne (Lawton) Pieschek, Amanda, Matthew & Ryan Wolch, Meghan, Jack Patrick & Claire Gilhooly, Emma, Danielle & Molly Gilhooly, 2 great grandchildren, Bennett and Emersyn Pieschek and by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 22 at 11:30 am at St. Juliana for a mass of Christian burial - 7201 N Oketo Ave, Chicago, IL Burial will be in Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Ronald McDonald House or . For more information please call 847-515-8772 or online condolences can be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020