Nancy A. Gormley, 62 of Whiting, IN passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Beloved wife of 43 years to Stephen; loving mother of David (Tracy) Gormley, Thomas Gormley and the late Stephen Richard Gormley; cherished grandmother of David, Ethan and Ava Gormley; devoted sister of Thomas Kurella, Jeanne (Donald) Pasternak, Margaret (Neal) Tierney, Linda (Lawrence) Okamura, Diane (late Tony) Slusarczyk and Laura (Richard Taylor) Kurella; many dear nieces, nephews and cousins; also preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Florence (Pramuk) Kurella. Private funeral services will be held, arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Visitations for Nancy will be held on Friday and Saturday at the funeral home. Due to the pandemic, masks are required and temperatures will be taken. With limitations to 25 people in the funeral home at one time, you may reserve a visitation time at (317) 771-6096 or online at thomas.gormley@atcgs.com. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com . Funeral Mass live streamed on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00am at https://www.stjohnbap.org/. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Marketing from Purdue University Calumet, Class of 2003. Nancy joined the University of Chicago in 1998 and has led the Gift Administration Dept. since 2003. Memorials to Lungevity.org would be appreciated. (219)659-4400
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.