We were saddened to learn of Nancy's passing We so enjoyed time spent with her when we visited Larry and Elaine. She was so vivacious, humorous. warm. and enjoyed any and every party. Nancy was elegantly dressed even when in casual attire She had a flair about fer that made her memorable. Once you met Nancy you did not forget her endearing smile.Despite her petite stature she was a dynamo!She was so proud of her family and they of her! She will be greatly missed but her memory will be with them forever!



Pat and Bill Tambacas

Family