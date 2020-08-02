Nancy A. Gruber, age 83, of Yorkville, IL, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1937 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of James Lowney and Mary (Korody). Nancy was united in marriage on June 28, 1958 to the love of her life, Dr. Joseph Gruber, Jr. They were married for 56 years until Joe's passing in 2014.
Nancy graduated from East Aurora High School, and went to DePauw University in Greencastle, IN. She worked as an Executive Assistant to the CEO of Caterpillar Tractor and helped put Joe through dental school.
The happy couple moved to Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha, NE while Joe served as a dentist. One night at the Officers' Club, they met President John F. Kennedy which was a thrill.
After settling in Yorkville, Nancy and Joe raised a family, which to her was the most important thing in life. She loved being a mother and grandmother and was always ready for family parties with the perfect table setting.
Nancy was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Catholic Church for nearly 60 years. She also volunteered at St. Mary's School in Plano in the 1970's where she rocked a lime green halter dress next to the nuns in full habit. Nancy had style.
She loved playing tennis and volunteered her time to teach children at the Yorkville Park District. She took up running and took "Just Do It" to heart, buying spikes to run through ice and snow. She earned the name "Chicken" when she continued to ski, albeit slowly, after she broke her leg in three places. While most would just quit, Nancy was determined.
Nancy loved traveling the world with Joe and was always setting up another great adventure from New Zealand to Sardinia to Tokyo to Vero Beach, Florida. But for her, the best place on earth was home. Nancy loved life and living in Yorkville.
She is survived by her three children, Stephanie Nelson (Donald) of La Grange Park IL, Dr. Joseph W. Gruber, III of Yorkville, IL, Cynthia Wills of Tarrytown, NY, and her seven grandchildren, Andrew Nelson, Thomas Nelson, Matthew Gruber, John Gruber, Alexander Wills, Cameron Wills and Amelie Wills.
Memorial Services will be private.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, (630) 553-7611 or www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
