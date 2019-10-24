Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
(630) 964-6500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
301 75th Street
Downers Grove, IL 60516
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1101 Kimberly Way
Lisle, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
1101 Kimberly Way
Lisle, IL
View Map
Nancy A. Lass Obituary
Nancy A. Lass, M.D., age 63, of Arlington Heights. Beloved daughter of Betty and the late Edward Lass. Loving sister of Christina (Frank) Lass-Moore and David (Maria) Lass. Dr. Lass formerly served as a faculty member at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine and is a founding member of Lutherans in Medical Missions. She is also a former member of the Chicago Symphony Chorus. Visitation 4-9 p.m. Friday at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301 75th St., Downers Grove. Will lie in state 1 p.m. Saturday until time of funeral service 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lutheran Home, 800 W. Oakton St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004 would be appreciated. Funeral info 630-964-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
