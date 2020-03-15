|
Nancy A. Lind, formerly of Chicago, age 84, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Nancy was a teacher in Chicago for 33 years with CARC now known as Envision Unlimited. Nancy enjoyed showing dogs at a competitive level throughout her life. Nancy had a special love of dogs and the work they could do to help heal humans. Nancy founded and was CEO of Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy in 1987. Rainbow's therapy dogs interact with more than 40,000 individuals per year. They make 240 visits a month to various facilities including hospitals, schools, libraries, park districts and other facilities that focus on children, those with special needs and patients in medical environments. Nancy authored "Animal Assisted Therapy Activities' published in 2009. Nancy was a remarkable woman who left a wonderful legacy. Please consider honoring her life and work by making a donation to Rainbow Animal Assisted Therapy at rainbowaat.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020